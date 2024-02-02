Netflix 2024: ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, Cameron Diaz’s return with action comedy

In a new sizzle reel released on Thursday, Netflix unveiled footage from some of this year's most anticipated films and TV series.

Los Angeles: Whether you are still thinking about the call Gi-hun takes at the end of ‘Squid Game’ Season 1 or anxiously awaiting a new series like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, Netflix is here to deliver in 2024, says ‘Variety’.

“I will find you. No matter what it takes,” Gi-hun says over the phone, teasing that the game is far from over in the first official footage from ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, according to ‘Variety’.

Marking her return to acting, Cameron Diaz portrays an ex-spy who comes out of retirement in the new action-comedy ‘Back in Action’, where she stars alongside Jamie Foxx. The sizzle reel shows the duo fighting people off in a series of intense action sequences.

‘Variety’ adds that other new film releases include Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver’, which comes out April 19 and contains some epic battle scenes to follow up the first December 2023 film.

The reel also offers a sneak peak at Eddie Murphy’s return in ‘Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F’, coming out in summer 2024.

As for new series, a clip from ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, the live-action adaptation of the popular animated series, depicts Aang showing off his battle skills.

Keira Knightley is seen playing a professional spy in the new thriller series ‘Black Doves’, with the reel also offering a look at the science-fiction epic ‘3 Body Problem’.

In addition to ‘Squid Game’, the reel reveals footage from new seasons of ‘Outer Banks’ and ‘Bridgerton’, where we see Penelope’s love life take centrestage.