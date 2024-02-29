Cameron Green reveals ‘he was struggling’ after getting cramps in AUS-NZ 1st Test

While battling with cramps, Green slammed his second Test century to help his team post 279/9 on boards at the time of stumps on Day 1 against New Zealand.

By ANI Published Date - 29 February 2024, 06:25 PM

Wellington: Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who played a 103-run knock on day one of the first Test against New Zealand, revealed that he was struggling down his end after getting cramps while batting.

While battling with cramps, Green slammed his second Test century to help his team post 279/9 on boards at the time of stumps on Day 1 against New Zealand.

Also Read IPL: Cameron Green traded to RCB from MI

Initially tottering at 89-4 after being called in to bat at the Basin Reserve, Green led a rescue attempt alongside Mitchell Marsh, who scored 40 runs.

Green believed that New Zealand are slightly on top, but it’s not an easy pitch out there to bat on and the all-rounder added that after the 20th over, the ball kept coming back sharply in and was difficult to play.

While speaking after the stumps of day one, Green praised Mitchell Marsh for his attacking style while batting. “I was struggling down my end, and I know how Mitch plays having played quite a bit with him for WA. He always loves to score and that was exactly what we needed at the time,” Green was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

The duo of Green and Marsh scored 67 runs for the fifth wicket partnership. Marsh contributed 40 runs from 39 balls in the partnership.

He further hailed Marsh and called his 40-run knock in the first inning was “crucial” for the Aussies in the first Test match against New Zealand. “I thought his inning was really crucial for us today, just to put them on the back foot and try to take a bit of shine off the ball. I thought he batted beautifully,” he added.

Green’s counterattacking hundred revived troubled Australia in a see-saw opening day of the first Test against New Zealand after Matt Henry went all-out with his pace attack to dismantle the visitors at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

Led by quick bowler Henry’s 4-43, the Blackcaps threatened to dismiss their highly regarded opponents for a low score but Green found willing accomplices in the lower order and launched a thrilling attack minutes before stumps to achieve his second Test hundred.