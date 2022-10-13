Canara Bank holds Customers’ meet in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:07 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad Circle CGM KH Patnaik said Canara Bank evolved into the third largest bank in the country due to the patronage of customers. Hyderabad Circle CGM KH Patnaik said Canara Bank evolved into the third largest bank in the country due to the patronage of customers.

Hyderabad: Canara Bank Hitech-Agrifinance branch at Abids held its customers’ meet Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad Circle CGM KH Patnaik said Canara Bank evolved into the third largest bank in the country due to the patronage of customers.

He said Canara Bank is extending loans to the poultry farmers under the revised scale of finance. He also felicitated long standing customers of Canara Bank.

Senior officials from Canara Bank and poultry industry representatives were present at the meeting, a release said.