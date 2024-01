| Cancer Diagnosis With Dna Test 18 Early Stage Cancers Detected By Dna Test Medical News Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 11:10 AM

Scientists developed a revolutionary DNA test detecting 18 early-stage cancers by analyzing blood proteins.

Outperforming existing tests, it offers high sensitivity for diverse cancer types, potentially reshaping screening guidelines with further validation needed.