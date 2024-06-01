Cancer survivors, caretakers felicitated at Apollo Cancer Center in Hyderabad

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the ‘Victory Bell’, symbolizing triumph over cancer and hope for those still undergoing treatment, in the hospital lobby by caretakers and survivors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 June 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Center, Hyderabad and Cure Foundation India on Saturday, marking World Cancer Survivors’ Day, which is celebrated worldwide on the first Sunday of June, felicitated cancer survivors and their caretakers on Saturday.

To honour their journey, all participants were felicitated with gifts and souvenirs, adding a special touch to the celebration. The event also featured inspiring interactions between cancer survivors and patients, fostering a sense of community and shared strength.

Caretakers and survivors shared their poignant stories, underscoring the power of positivity and resilience in the face of cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital said “Throughout my journey with cancer patients, I have witnessed unparalleled resilience and bravery. They have consistently shown that a positive outlook can be a formidable ally in the battle against cancer”.