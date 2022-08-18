| Cannot Pretend Covid 19 Is Not Here Says Who Chief Amid Spike In Cases

Cannot pretend Covid-19 is not here: says WHO Chief, amid spike in cases

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Amid the rise in COVID-19 case in past few weeks across the globe, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus warned against dropping guards and said that this does not mean that ‘we pretend it’s not there’.

Taking to twitter on Thursday, Tedros shared a video asking people to do everything that requires to protect others. “It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others,” he said

In the video message, the WHO chief said, “15,000 people around the world lost their lives to Covid. 15,000 a week is completely unacceptable when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives.”

Learning to live with #COVID19 doesn't mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others. pic.twitter.com/Lu2Fs40ckV — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 17, 2022

“None of us is helpless. Please get vaccinated if you’re not, and get a booster dose if you need it. Wear mask and maintain social distancing. We cannot live (with the virus) with 15,000 deaths a week. We cannot live with mounting hospitalisations. We can’t live with inequitable access of vaccines,” he asks people

The deaths linked to Covid reported globally have increased by 35 per cent in the last one month, he shared in the latest briefing on coronavirus. “We’re all tired of this virus, and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us,” Tedros further said.

"On #COVID19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35%. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 17, 2022