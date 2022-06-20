Captain Manish Kumar takes over command of Air Force Station, Begumpet

06:07 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: Group Captain Manish Kumar took over the command as Station Commander of Air Force Station, Begumpet on Monday. On the occasion, a ceremonial parade was conducted at Air Force Station, Begumpet and Air Commodore Sunil Tomar, Air Officer Commanding handed over the command to him.

Group Captain Manish Kumar was commissioned in Flying (Navigator) branch of the Indian Air Force in June 1996. He is a Qualified Navigation Instructor. Captain Manish Kumar during his career span has experience in various facets of Operations and Administration.

He has tenanted important command and staff appointments. He has commanded a Guided Weapon Station under Headquarters South Western Air Command and has vast experience of working as an Air Force Examiner at the Aircrew Examination Board, Director in the Directorate of Operations (Transport) at Air Headquarters.

Capitan Manish Kumar was Commanding Officer of Navigation Training School before assuming present appointment. In his welcome speech, Capitan Manish Kumar exhorted all personnel to keep the mission statement of the IAF foremost in their minds and work towards it in consonance with the motto of the IAF to “Touch the Sky with Glory”.