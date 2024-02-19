Monday, Feb 19, 2024
Car-bike accident claims three lives, one injured in Medak

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 19 February 2024, 10:24 PM
Medak: Late on Monday night in Peddapur village, tragedy struck as a speeding car collided with a bike carrying four youngsters, resulting in three fatalities and one injury.

The victims, residents of Bacharam in Papannapet Mandal, were reportedly traveling on the wrong route during the night, which led to the accident. Identified as Gaddam Prabhakar (28), Srikanth, and Prabhakar, the deceased lost their lives at the scene.

The injured, identified as Mass alias Meenaiah, was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention. Authorities have registered a case in connection with the incident.

