Basar temple sees influx of devotees on Vasanth Panchami in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 06:56 PM

MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLA Rama Rao Patel and MLC Dande Vittal perform special prayers at Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar on Wednesday.

Nirmal: The ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar registered an influx of devotees in view of auspicious Vasantha Panchami or birthday anniversary of goddess learning and wisdom on Wednesday.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Mudhole MLA Rama Rao Patel, MLC Dande Vittal presented silk clothing to the deity to mark the occasion, following cancellation of minister D Seethakka’s participation in the programme on behalf of the government. They offered special prayers. They were received by authorities and priests of the shrine. They were felicitated for participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of the deity.

Vedic scholars and priests offered special prayers to the goddess and adorned her with colorful flowers at 2 am. They also performed Nava Chandiyagam, Purnahuthi and Vidyayagam as part of the ceremonies. Devotees were allowed to perform Aksharabhyasam or initiation into the world of alphabets from 3 am. They thronged the shrine till late evening.

Executive Officer Vijayarama Rao said that elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the festivities. He stated that free parking lots, temporary toilets, shades and queue lines were created for the convenience of the pilgrims. He added that expert divers were deployed at Godavari river to prevent drowning of devotees.

Around 70,000-80,000 devotees belonging to several parts of Telangana and Maharashtra made a beeline to the temple village in connection with the auspicious occasion. They formed serpentine queues and had darshan of the deity. Devotees had a holy dip in Godavari river and thronged the historic abode of goddess Saraswati. They visited the temple town from early morning and till evening.