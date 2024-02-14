Telangana: Soon-to-be groom electrocuted in Nirmal

Kaddam police said that Vinod (21) died on the spot after coming into contact with the geyser when he was taking a bath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 07:28 PM

Nirmal: A would-be groom was electrocuted when he touched a geyser through which electricity was passing due to faulty wiring at Chinnabellapur village in Kaddam mandal on Wednesday.

Kaddam police said that Vinod (21) died on the spot after coming into contact with the geyser when he was taking a bath. His wedding was scheduled to be held on Sunday. Vinod returned to Chinnabellapur from Dubai recently for his wedding. His father lodged a complaint with police and a case was registered.

