Car crashes into truck on Hyderabad’s ORR, one killed, three injured

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died on the spot and three of his family members were injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Outer Ring Road at Pedda Amberpet on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Pavan Kumar (43), along with his mother Varalakshmi (65), wife Saraswathi (38) and son Srikethan (4), all residents of Hyderabad, were returning from Vijayawada when the mishap occurred around noon.

According to the Abdullapurmet police, the family was proceeding in their car driven by Pavan Kumar from the outskirts towards Abdullapurmet and when they reached near Pedda Amberpet on the ORR, it is suspected that Pavan Kumar missed to notice the truck which was parked on the road without any indication, lost control and crashed into the truck.

“While Pavan Kumar died on the spot, his mother, wife and child who escaped with minor injuries were shifted to the hospital for treatment,” police said.

The Abdullapurmet police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the truck driver.