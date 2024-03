Car gutted in fire mishap in Jagtial

The incident occurred while a family from Nizamabad was proceeding to Vemulawada. No one was hurt in the incident

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 March 2024, 01:49 PM

Jagtial: A car was gutted in flames on the outskirts of Posanipet of Kathalapur mandal on Thursday.

