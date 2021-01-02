Caregiver arrested for theft in Hyderabad

Manda Kusaraju alias Raju alias Nanda Gopal, 29, a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, had migrated to the city a few years ago and was staying at Baghlingampally

Hyderabad: A caregiver who allegedly stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh from a house in Kachiguda was arrested by the police within 12 hours of the offence.

Manda Kusaraju alias Raju alias Nanda Gopal, 29, a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, had migrated to the city a few years ago and was staying at Baghlingampally. After working as a construction worker for some time, he saw an advertisement calling for a caretaker at Sahaya Home Care Services at Miyapur. He submitted a forged Aadhaar card with his name as Nanda Gopal and also tampered with the registration number plate of his scooter.

The company asked him to take up the job of at the house of a paralytic doctor, where Raju made duplicates of the house keys.

When the family went out on Friday, Raju opened the door with the duplicate key and broke open the lock of the almirah before stealing the gold ornaments and cash. The family noticed the theft on returning and approached the police, who formed special teams.

“Within 12 hours, we tracked down Raju and recovered the property intact from him,” City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, said.

