Carnegie and TalentSprint to create global DevOps experts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: TalentSprint on Wednesday announced a multi-year and multi-program partnership with Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU) School of Computer Science (SCS), Executive & Professional Education – World’s #1 Computer Science School.

TalentSprint will be a strategic partner for CMU-SCS Executive Education – leveraging CMU’s commitment to creating world-class tech professionals through future-ready programs, globally renowned faculty, and thought leadership. The Advanced Certificate Program in DevOps, first to be launched under this partnership, aims at fulfilling a growing need for new-age DevOps professionals in the APAC region, a press release said.

Most impacted by digital innovation and transformation, industries like BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Retail, Media and Entertainment are creating numerous roles and enormous opportunities for DevOps specialists across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The growing need for fast application delivery coupled with high quality and increasing demand for DevOps solutions and services among enterprises are catalysing the growth of DevOps market. This is translating into promising career opportunities for professionals interested in this area, the press release added.

Santanu Paul, MD and CEO of TalentSprint, said, “our first program with CMU aims at creating world-class DevOps specialists. It focuses on building expert minds that have a holistic approach of streamlining software development and delivery. The professionals who do this program will truly be a class apart as DevOps experts.”

Ram Konduru, Director of Executive Education at the School of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University said, “We were exploring international footprint to offer executive education and we identified India, Middle East and Southeast Asian markets that have a growing demand for tech professionals because of huge talent deficit.”