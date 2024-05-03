Case against HM Amit Shah for violating poll guidelines in Hyderabad

The complaint was re-directed to the Moghalpura police, who booked a case under section 188 of the IPC for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 09:39 PM



Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police booked a case against union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, K Madhavi Latha, BJP MP Candidate for Hyderabad constituency, and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, and others for allegedly violating election guidelines by using the services of children during a recent election rally.

A complaint through an e-mail was lodged by Congress party leader G Niranjan to the State Election Commission stating that during Amit Shah’s public rally taken out at Lal Darwaza on May 1, children were seeing holding BJP party flags and also shared the dais with Shah.

This is a clear case of violation of election rules as children are not to be allowed in the poll campaign.

