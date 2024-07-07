Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
Case booked against Telugu YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 7 July 2024, 11:06 PM
Hyderabad: A case is booked against YouTuber, Praneeth Hanumantu for allegedly making inappropriate comments against a girl child during a live show.

The case was booked after actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted the video and urged the authorities to initiate action against the YouTuber and others.

Responding to the complaint, Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta stated an FIR is filed for inappropriate comments made on a child and strict actions will follow.

“We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humor will face justice, and our team
is diligently identifying them. Telangana Govt and Police will intensify efforts to raise awareness about Child Safety and responsible social media use (sic),” he wrote.

