Case booked against Telugu YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu

The case was booked after actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted the video and urged the authorities to initiate action against the YouTuber and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 11:06 PM

Hyderabad: A case is booked against YouTuber, Praneeth Hanumantu for allegedly making inappropriate comments against a girl child during a live show.

Addressing the inappropriate comments on a child, an FIR has been filed with @TGCyberBureau, and strict actions will follow. We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humor will face justice, and our team @TelanganaCOPs… https://t.co/dlsAwvzwks — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 7, 2024

Responding to the complaint, Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta stated an FIR is filed for inappropriate comments made on a child and strict actions will follow.

It’s appalling and intolerable to see individuals like @phanumantwo using social platforms to spread abuse and hate under the guise of humour. This behaviour is not only disgusting but also dangerous. Over a year ago, I reached out to him through Instagram to support women… https://t.co/jQVlZEPqph — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 7, 2024

“We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humor will face justice, and our team

is diligently identifying them. Telangana Govt and Police will intensify efforts to raise awareness about Child Safety and responsible social media use (sic),” he wrote.