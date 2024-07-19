YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu booked for consuming drugs

According to investigators, medical tests revealed that the YouTuber had earlier consumed drugs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 11:48 AM

Hyderabad: Yet another case has been registered against controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu, who was earlier sentenced to 14-days of judicial custody. This time, the police registered a case against him for consuming drugs after medical tests revealed that he had consumed them.

According to investigators, medical tests revealed that Praneeth Hanumanthu, currently lodged in Central Prison at Chanchalguda, had earlier consumed drugs.

Cyber Security police had recently arrested him following his objectionable comments during a podcast about a video featuring a father and daughter. Meanwhile, a petition was filed by cyber security police in the court asking for 3 days custody of Praneeth for further questioning.