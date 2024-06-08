Case of mistaken identity: Cook killed in BSF firing in J&K

Vasudeva, a resident of Akhnoor in Jammu district, was a cook in a company engaged in construction work in the border area

By PTI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 03:05 PM

Samba/Jammu: In a case of mistaken identity, a 26-year-old man was killed when the Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire on observing suspicious movement near a forward post along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vasudeva, a resident of Akhnoor area of Jammu district, who was working as a cook in a company engaged in construction work in the border area, they said.

“An untoward incident took place at border outpost Regal late on Friday when the BSF personnel, as per preliminary investigation, observed some suspicious movement and on being challenged, the individual apparently got frightened and started running away following which the troops opened fire,” Samba Additional Superintendent of Police Surinder Choudhary said.

He said the man was critically injured and rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. “Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is on,” the officer said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completion of all formalities, including post-mortem, on Saturday morning, he added.

According to Vasudeva’s colleagues, the incident took place when he had gone out of his tented accommodation to relieve himself. Senior BSF and police officers visited the scene immediately after the incident, the officials said.

Samba Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Kumar Sharma said an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh — Rs 4 lakh from the company and Rs 1 lakh from the district administration — has been given to the relatives of the deceased.

The Labour Commission has also been informed and they would calculate how much compensation should be given to the family of the deceased, he said, adding that one of the family members will also be adjusted as a special police officer (SPO) in the police department.

He said the circumstances leading to his death is a matter of investigation and the police have already started its probe.

Earlier, Medical Officer K Jandyal said the patient reached the hospital around 11 pm with his vitals not responding. Every effort was made to revive him but he could not be saved, she said, adding he had a bullet injury in the chest and his body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.