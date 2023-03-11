| Cases Booked Against Bandi Sanjay For Making Derogatory Comments On Mlc Kavitha

Cases booked against Bandi Sanjay for making derogatory comments on MLC Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders had lodged complaints at various police stations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Cases were registered against Bharatiya Janata Party, State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday at various police stations in the city for allegedly making derogatory comments against MLC Kavitha.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders had lodged complaints at various police stations in the city including S. R Nagar, L. B Nagar, Saroornagar, Chaitanyapuri and few more police stations in the city.

Bandi Sanjay, during an interview had made unparlimentary and derogatory remarks against MLC K Kavathi, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam.

Following his comments BRS party leaders met police officials and made written complaints against him. Based on complaint the police registered cases.

L. B Nagar ACP, P Sreedhaar Rao said the police will issue notices under Section 41A of CrPC as mandated by the law and follow up action will be initiated against him.