Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory remarks: BRS protests in Karimnagar

In Karimnagar, BRS workers staged a protest at Telangana Chowk and raised slogans against Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Women corporators burning the effigy of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: BRS activists staged protests across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s derogatory comments against MLC K Kavitha.

Besides stating protests, effigies of the BJP president were also burnt in different places of Karimangar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Complaints were also lodged in different police stations asking the cop to register a case against Sanjay Kumar.

