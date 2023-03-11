Bandi’s derogatory comments: NCW, Governor remain silent

National Commission for Women and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan have remained a mute spectator to the entire episode, despite protests by women against Sanjay's remarks

Updated On - 08:06 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Strange are the ways of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The NCW, which swung into action and took suo moto cognizance of BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy’s allegedly objectionable comments on the Governor, and issued summons to him, has strangely been conspicuously silent on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory comments on BRS MLC K Kavitha.

It was on February 14 that the NCW served a notice to Kaushik Reddy, directing him to appear in person at New Delhi on February 21. It also said that if he failed to appear, necessary action would be initiated against him. The MLC had commented on the Governor not giving assent to the Bills sent to her approval by the Telangana government.

However, in Bandi Sanjay’s case, even as the Telangana State Women’s Commission issued a statement saying it would issue a notice to Sanjay apart from asking the Telangana DGP to take action against him, its national counterpart has remained a mute spectator to the entire episode despite protests by women against Sanjay’s remarks being staged across Telangana.

On the other hand, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who claimed that she was always accessible to people, especially women, to raise their issues, refused to meet GHMC women corporators led by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who wanted to meet her and submit a memorandum on the BJP State president’s foul language against Kavitha.

Despite waiting for hours at the Raj Bhavan gate on Saturday, the GHMC corporators were denied permission to meet the Governor. Police even installed barricades and prevented the corporators from entering the Raj Bhavan.

“We have been seeking the Governor’s appointment since morning but could not get the appointment. Being a woman, the Governor should also condemn Bandi Sanjay’s comments,” the Mayor said.

Governor Whip G Sunitha said the Governor always claimed to be accessible to women but that was not the case on Saturday when the complaint was against a BJP leader.

“Why are BRS women leaders not given an appointment by the Governor?” she asked, adding that Sanjay should tender an apology to Kavitha. The corporators later went to the Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund and submitted a symbolic representation to the statue.

The Governor, who leaves no opportunity in criticizing the Telangana government and also went to television talk shows to condemn Kaushik Reddy’s comments, had also spoke on the issue during the Women’s Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

“Ugly words are spoken against a woman in the highest office. Please do not go on hurting women. Such leaders are being rewarded also. Won’t it send a wrong message?” the Governor had said.