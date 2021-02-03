Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu, others

The reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or involved in the act, according to police.

New Delhi: Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Red Fort incident in Delhi on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Cash reward of Rs 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters, police said.

The reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or involved in the act, according to police.

They were identified through CCTV and video clips, police said.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.