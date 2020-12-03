Caspian Debt partners with IIM-A incubator to launch Innocity Startup School

Initiative aims to support and nurture early-stage startups in multiple regions by developing the startup ecosystem through collaborations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Caspian Debt has partnered with the Center for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), the incubator of IIM-Ahmedabad to launch the Innocity Startup School.

The Innocity Startup School is a 14-week, non-residential programme to support and enhance the skills of startups in their early stages. It will serve students and aspiring entrepreneurs across various geographies and sectors that have limited access to entrepreneurship training and knowledge. Applications are open from November 18 till December 20 and the programme will commence in January 2021.

Caspian Debt is a multi-sector debt funding company, providing customised debt to professionally managed small and mid-market companies, startups and enterprises that create a positive social and environmental impact.

Speaking about the partnership, S Viswanatha Prasad, founder and MD, Caspian Debt said, “As a scale up stage growth capital provider, Caspian Debt’s partnership with CIIE will meaningfully enhance our efforts towards helping first generation entrepreneurs really get a head start, sustain, and grow their businesses in a professional manner.”

Chintan Bakshi, partner, Incubation, CIIE.CO said, “As part of CIIE.CO’s on-going programmes, we always take a deep dive with startups discussing some of the most crucial methodologies and practices such as lean startup model, prototyping, unit economics, etc. to ensure they start the right way and build a good foundation.”

The Innocity Startup School sessions will be conducted online every week on Friday and Saturday for two hours. These online sessions will be led live by seasoned entrepreneurs, experts and industry leaders.

