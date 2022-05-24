Cath Lab in Siddipet Hospital soon: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao is talking to Radiology Hub after inaugurating it in Government Hospital Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Government will soon set up a state-of-the-art cath lab at Government Hospital Siddipet to treat heart diseases.

He said that the government will spend over Rs 10 crore to purchase the machinery. Only NIMS, Gandhi, Osmania, and District Hospital Khammam were having the Cath Labs in government hospitals in Telangana.

Talking to the people after distributing the CMRF cheques in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Health Minister has suggested them not to visit private hospitals unless it was an emergency. He has handed over CMRF cheques to 66 beneficiaries on this occasion.

Earlier, Rao has also visited LV Prasad Hospital and interacted with the patients who undergone eye surgery. He further said that they were planning to conduct eye camps at all the villages in Sididpet Constituency shortly.

