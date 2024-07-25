Telangana History: New inscription from Nizam period discovered in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 03:04 PM

Hyderabad: Researchers from Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, Ahobilam Karunakar and Mohammad Naseeruddin have identified a new inscription dating back to the Nizam period.

Found near Mattadiposhammagudi at Siddipet’s Gundareddypalle, this Telugu language inscription, written in 19th-century script, offers a unique glimpse into Telugu script and administrative practices during that time.

Deciphered by Sriamoju Haragopal, the 16-line inscription is remarkable for its inclusion of Farsi words, reflecting the official language of the time. It highlights the royal administrators’ focus on irrigation systems, demonstrating their attention and responsibility towards local infrastructure.

The inscription dates to 1760 Shalivahana Saka, corresponding to the first full moon of the Hevilambi year, a Thursday as per the ephemeris calendar. Specifically, it mentions the revenue (ayalu) given by government official Bahajoi Hakunden Sahebu Bahadur Jamawan Kondalarao for the Gundareddypalle Cheruvu Mattadi from 1246 to 1250 Hijri.

The text further references to ‘Sri Rama’, allocation of revenue tied to the canal by Mattadivara Aaya, and dates corresponding to the Hijri calendar. This discovery underscores the historical significance of the Nizam’s era in Telangana, offering valuable insights into the administrative and irrigation practices of the period.