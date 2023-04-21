CBI calls Satya Pal Malik for questioning over bribery claim

By IANS Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, seeking more information in an alleged corruption case. The case pertains to a health insurance scheme that he was allegedly pushed to pass but had cancelled when he was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing the files during his tenure as J&K Governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

According to a source, the CBI has asked Malik to appear before the agency either on April 27 or April 28. The CBI officials can also approach him on either days. The source said that as of now, it appears that Malik might join the CBI at its headquarters in the national capital.

“The matter pertains to the Reliance Insurance issue. While the Centre wanted green signal for the scheme, it was cancelled by then J&K Governor Malik,” the source said.

According to Malik, it was a health insurance scheme for Central government employees. Malik had also said that hospitals listed under the scheme were in poor condition.

Now the CBI is seeking more information to decide its future course of action. It is learnt that if merit is found in the claims made by Malik, the CBI might lodge a case, otherwise it won’t.