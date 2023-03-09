CBI harassing me in Vivekananda murder case, Kadapa MP tells Telangana High Court

In a lunchmotion moved in the court of Justice B Vijasen Reddy, the Kadapa MP sought directions to the CBI for producing the audio and video recordings of his earlier statements in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Hyderabad: Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court with a petition seeking the court to summon the audio and video recording of his deposition to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the probe relating to the sensational murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, who was an former MP and uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

In a lunchmotion moved in the court of Justice B Vijasen Reddy, the Kadapa MP sought directions to the CBI for producing the audio and video recordings of his earlier statements. He alleged that though he was fully cooperating with the CBI in the probe, the investigating agency was calling him as witness and was showing him as an accused person in certain documents to harass him.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had transferred the case of Vivekananda’s murder to CBI, Hyderabad for fair and effective investigation at the instance of his daughter YS Sunitha.

The judge wondered how could court interfere in matters involving such sensational cases with serious offences. However, the judge observed that the petition was wrongly moved before him and directed the High Court Registry to list the matter before the appropriate judge having roster on CBI cases on Friday.