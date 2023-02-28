Telangana High Court says no to Sharmila’s padayatra till further orders

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed Sharmila to file an affidavit undertaking she would not make derogatory comments and provocative speeches

Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed YS Sharmila not to go ahead with her padayatra and public meeting in Mahabubabad until further orders of the High Court.

The judge directed Sharmila to file an affidavit undertaking she would not make derogatory comments and provocative speeches. Sharmila filed the case challenging the rejection of permission for the padayatra and public meeting within the limits of Mahabubabad Police Station, Mahabubabad District as being illegal. The Government Pleader for Home told court that Sharmila was not following court orders. He said she was making derogatory and vulgar remarks during her public meetings.

Watching a clipping of the meeting, the judge wondered how the petitioner could make such comments. Sharmila’s Counsel replied she was responding to derogatory remarks made against her in the same manner. The judge asked would the petitioner accept such comments against her by male politicians. The judge warned the petitioner against violation of the court orders. Directing the petitioner to file an affidavit the judge adjourned the case to March 3.