CBI mourns demise of former Director K Vijaya Rama Rao

The officers and all ranks of Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday mourned the sad demise of K. Vijay Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo of K Vijaya Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The officers and all ranks of Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday mourned the sad demise of K. Vijay Rama Rao, former Director, CBI.

Vijay Rama Rao, an IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh Cadre (1959 batch) has served as Director, CBI from 31.07.1993 to 31.07.1996. He was the 14th Director of CBI after its formation in 1963, a statement issued by the CBI said.

Vijay Rama Rao held important positions in Andhra Pradesh Police including Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad and was reputed for his professional acumen.

Also Read Former Minister K Vijayarama Rao passes away, CM KCR condoles demise