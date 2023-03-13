Former Minister K Vijayarama Rao passes away, CM KCR condoles demise

K Vijayarama Rao, passed away while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening

Hyderabad: Former CBI Director and Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, K Vijayarama Rao, passed away while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening. He was 84. He had suffered a stroke.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the demise of Vijayarama Rao and extended condolences to the latter’s family. He said the services rendered by Vijayarama Rao as a government official and people’s representative were commendable.

Recalling his association with Vijayarama Rao, the Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace. He directed Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to make arrangements for conducting the last rites of the former Minister with full State honours.

Vijayarama Rao was a native of Eturunagaram in Warangal district. A 1959 batch IPS officer, he joined service as ASP of Chittoor district in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He served in various positions including as Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Later, he went on to become the CBI Director where he played a key role in high-profile cases like the Hawala scam, the Babri Masjid demolition, Mumbai blasts and others.

After retiring from service, Vijayarama Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party and won against Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy from Khairatabad constituency in 1999. He served as the Roads and Buildings Minister in the N Chandrababu Naidu government. After formation of Telangana State, he joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi).