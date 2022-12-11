CBI records MLC Kavitha’s statement in Hyderabad

The CBI had served a notice to Kavitha under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code, seeking her clarification, in the wake of her name being mentioned by one of the accused businessmen Amit Arora.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha recorded her statement before officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case at her residence here on Sunday.

A team of CBI officials arrived at the Banjara Hills residence of the MLC at around 10.50 am, slightly ahead of the scheduled 11 am. The officials, including women, arrived in two vehicles amid tight security and went inside the residence. Shortly thereafter, they started questioning her regarding the Delhi Excise Policy, with the questioning going on for over seven hours till 6.30 pm.

Sources said the CBI officials questioned Kavitha as a witness in the case. She is learnt to have already discussed the notices with her legal experts and provided all information available with her to the CBI authorities.

The surroundings of Kavitha’s house wore a deserted look before the arrival of the CBI officials as party workers and supporters were instructed against gathering unnecessarily at her residence. Ahead of the questioning, security was increased in the surroundings. The police set up barricades at about 100-120 metres away from her residence, to prevent any gathering.

However, the BRS leaders along with mediapersons gathered at the barricades. The legislator’s supporters installed hoardings near her residence. “Daughter of fighter will never fear. We are with Kavithakka,” the hoardings read.

Earlier, as part of their investigation into the Delhi liquor scam, the CBI sleuths had sought to record the statement of the legislator who responded immediately, extending her complete cooperation. Though she was initially scheduled to be questioned on December 6, it was postponed to December 11, after she informed her inability to remain in Hyderabad due to her preoccupied schedule.