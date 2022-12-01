CBI questions Minister Kamalakar, MP Ravichandra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra appeared before the CBI in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra appeared before the CBI in New Delhi on Thursday, in connection with a case involving a fake IPS officer. Both the Minister and MP were issued summons on Wednesday by the CBI to appear for questioning.

Sources said Kamalakar and Ravichandra were issued notices by the CBI under CrPC 160 to appear before them for questioning as witnesses in connection with the said case.

The duo were questioned for about three hours on their connections with the accused K Srinivas Rao, a native of Visakhapatnam, who was arrested by the CBI officials from Tamil Nadu Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. They were informed to appear before the agency again whenever summoned.

The CBI had arrested Srinivas Rao on charges of posing as an IPS officer and joint director of CBI in Delhi, and demanding costly gifts from private individuals, for getting favours in the State capital.