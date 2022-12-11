Bandi has admitted BJP has no strong leader: Karimnagar Mayor

Sanjay Kumar had also indirectly accepted the strength of BRS as well as of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said, adding that the BJP State president was spreading false propaganda through his padayatra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:52 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao addressing the press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had himself admitted that there were no strong leaders in Telangana BJP, which was why Sanjay Kumar was inviting leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to join the BJP.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sunil Rao said Bandi Sanjay had invited BRS leaders to join the BJP during his padayatra. Stating that the BJP leader had tried to speak the truth for the first time, Rao said this was a clear indication that strong leaders were not available in the BJP.

Sanjay Kumar had also indirectly accepted the strength of BRS as well as of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said, adding that the BJP State president was spreading false propaganda through his padayatra.

It was a shame on the part of the BJP leader to claim that the Centre had provided one lakh jobs during the last eight years, he said, adding that the BRS government led by Chandrashekhar Rao had filled two lakh vacancies in the same period.

Moreover, no BJP-ruled state was implementing the schemes being implemented in Telangana. People would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the coming days, the Mayor said.