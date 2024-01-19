CCMB scientists unravel genetic history of Ladakh population

The study involved DNA analysis of 108 individuals of three major communities including Brokpa, Changpa and Monpa of Ladakh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 08:07 PM

Brokpa, Changpa, Monpa (From Left)

Hyderabad: A collaborative DNA study by scientists from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, has unraveled the genetic history of the Ladakhi population.

The study by Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, JC Bose Fellow, CCMB and Dr Niraj Rai, senior scientist, BSIP, involved DNA analysis of 108 individuals of three major communities including Brokpa, Changpa and Monpa of Ladakh.

They compared the DNA sequence of Ladakh populations with modern and ancient DNA sequences from South Asia, East Asia, Tibet and West Eurasia, and corroborated their findings with archaeological and historical records. The study has helped fill the gap in the history of demographic changes and population transformations of Ladakh region since Bronze age (3000 years ago) and how they relate with contemporary Eurasians. This finding has been published recently in the journal Mitochondrion.

“The maternal genetic lineages of the Brokpa, Changpa and Monpa populations of Ladakh region are related to lineages that are commonly found in South Asia, East Asia, and Tibet. This study found that Changpa and Monpa share common maternal genetic ancestor, while Brokpa is distinct and suffered population decline about 1000-2000 years ago. The researchers further found that Changpa and Monpa showed genetic affinity with Tibeto-Burman speakers,” Dr Thangaraj said.

The research strongly suggests that among the extant populations, Brokpa are the most ancient settlers of the region, with very deep mitochondrial lineage going back to Neolithic period, says Dr Niraj Rai, the study co-author said.

The findings conclusively indicate the demographic changes and population transitions in Ladakh region in India associated with the migrations from East Asia, Tibet, South Asia and more recently from west Eurasia, said Prof Mahesh G. Thakkar, Director, BSIP.

Dr Vinay K. Nandicoori, Director, CCMB explained that the study further confirms and supports the movement of people through the Trans Himalayan corridor and the silk route. The other institutes involved in this study are Archaeological Survey of India, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Archaeological Survey of India, Mini Circle Leh, UT Ladakh, Panjab University, Chandigarh and AcSIR, Ghaziabad.