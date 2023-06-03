CCMB study throws light on genetic diversity of primates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Two new investigations carried out by global scientists, including researchers from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), have provided new information about the genetic diversity of primates and evolution, which is important for understanding and conserving the biodiversity of the closest species to humans, a press release said.

The researchers combined genome sequencing of over 800 individuals from 233 primate species, which also included 83 samples from 19 major primate species in India studied by CCMB scientists, have identified 4.3 million common missense mutations that affect the composition of amino acids and can alter the function of proteins, leading to many human diseases, CCMB on Friday.

The global studies were led by the Institute of Evolutionary Biology, Pompeu Fabra University, Illumina, and Baylor College of Medicine and CCMB (Indian collaborator) was published in the prestigious Science journal this June. The publication of the unique dataset includes the most complete catalogue of primate genomic information produced so far, covering nearly half of all existing primate species on Earth.

It contains information on primates from Asia, America, Africa, and Madagascar. This catalogue has enabled the investigators to compare genomes, to improve the understanding of the evolutionary history of primates and it has provided key insights into what makes us human.

Govindhaswamy Umapathy, senior principal scientist, CCMB whose group, including Shivakumara Manu and Mihir Trivedi contributed to the research from India, said, “Primates have a great genetic diversity that varies between the different geographical regions and taxonomies. The study of this diversity is crucial for human evolutionary studies, human disease, and for their future conservation.”

Further, he added that the study also found that the western hoolock gibbon, the only ape from India and lion-tailed macaques from northeastern India and Western Ghats, respectively had low genetic diversity among the global primates examined in this study.

He stated that these primates need to be given the highest priority in conservation efforts in India. “These studies provide clues as to which species are in most dire need of conservation efforts, and could help to identify the most effective strategies to preserve them,” Vinay Kumar Nandicoori Director, CSIR-CCMB.

