CCoE wraps Great AppSec Hackathon 2024 with 10,000 participants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 05:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyber security Centre of Excellence (CCoE), an initiative by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and State government, recently wrapped up the Great AppSec Hackathon 2024 (GAH24).

The event saw a staggering 10,000 participants from 24 states, 3 union Territories, and 20 countries, who united to solve critical challenges in application security.

The first prize of Rs.1.25 lakh was awarded to Deepali Kewat, from Madhya Pradesh, who demonstrated outstanding problem-solving abilities in application security.

The second prize of Rs. 1 lakh went to Touseef Ahmed, from Tamil Nadu, who was recognized for his strategic approach to tackling complex cybersecurity challenges.

The remaining top winners hailed from various locations across India, each receiving prize money ranging from Rs.50,000 to Rs.80,000. Additionally, six participants were awarded consolation prizes of Rs.15,000 and Rs.10,000, respectively.

Appreciating the event, Special Chief Secretary to Government (IT department), Jayesh Ranjan remarked that the hackathon demonstrated the immense potential of young cybersecurity professionals in India and around the world.

“Their innovative solutions and dedication to addressing real-world security challenges underscore the importance of such initiatives in building a resilient cybersecurity ecosystem for the future,” he said.

CCoE Hyderabad CEO Sriram Birudavolu said winners have not only showcased exceptional technical prowess but have also set a high benchmark for future cybersecurity professionals.