CCTV cameras have vital role in crime prevention: Jagtial SP

Speaking after inaugurating 64 CCTV cameras installed in Jagtial tower circle area, Ashok Kumar said prevention of crime was possible with CCTV cameras.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 08:35 PM

Representational Image

Jagtial: Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said CCTV cameras play a vital role in prevention of crime as well as detection of cases.

Speaking after inaugurating 64 CCTV cameras installed in Jagtial tower circle area by the doctors association, medical shop owners and local businessmen on Saturday, Ashok Kumar said prevention of crime was possible with CCTV cameras. People should come forward to set up cameras in their localities, villages, mandals, he said.

Cameras would help the cops in the detection of crimes including thefts and others as well as road accidents and arrest of accused. It was possible to produce CCTV footage as evidence in the court. If cameras were established along main roads, it would help to review road accidents and take steps to prevent accidents.

On the occasion, SP felicitated the members of doctors association, medical shop owners and local business persons.