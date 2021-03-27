CCTV cameras help Karimnagar cops crack murder mystery

After a body of a woman was found in draingae, Karimnagar police began investigations studying CCTV footage and managed to establish the identity of the murdered woman as that of Asadi Kavitha (45) and the accused as Asadi Kamalakar (56), her husband

Karimnagar: Keenly tracking footage from close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras helped the Karimnagar police crack the mystery behind the murder of a woman and arrest the accused involved in the crime. The body of the woman was found in the drainage behind the bus stop of the district court on March 23 morning.

The Karimnagar police began investigations studying the CCTV footage and managed to establish the identity of the murdered woman as that of Asadi Kavitha (45) and the accused as Asadi Kamalakar (56), her husband.

It came to light that Kamalakar had strangulated Kavitha with a ‘chunni’ after an argument while she was sitting on the bench of the bus stop at around 5 am on March 23 and dumped the body in a drainage. He then boarded an RTC bus to Luxettipet of Mancherial district.

Producing the accused before media persons here on Friday, Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy said Kamalakar, a native of Uthkur in Luxettipet mandal of Mancherial district, was married to one Sunitha of Jagitial district in 1985 and divorced her after one year. Later, he fell in love with his relative Kavitha and married her in 1991. However, they too divorced due to family disputes within three months. Later, Kamalakar migrated to Hyderabad and worked as a car driver.

On the other hand, Kavitha married one Chittimalla Anand of Rapelli of Hazipur mandal. The couple had two sons and a daughter.

In 2010, Kamalakar again came in contact with Kavitha and convinced her to move in with him. Kavitha, after leaving her husband and children went to Hyderabad and stayed with Kamalakar.

While living in Balajinagar of Yapral, Kamalakar worked as a car driver at Oxford School, Begum Bazar. Six months ago, Kavitha developed friendship with a youth Balaraju (35) and used to move freely with him. This upset Kamalakar and he used to quarrel with Kavitha frequently over this. He even took her to a church pastor for counselling. As there was no change in her attitude, Kamalakar had decided to come back to Luxettipet.

At 11 pm on March 22, both started from Hyderabad by booking a cab. Initially, they booked a cab up to Siddipet and later extended up to Karimnagar. The couple, who had been arguing all through got down at Karimnagar court bus stop at around 3.30 am on March 23.

Refusing to go Luxettipet, Kavitha tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a running vehicle but in vain. The arguments continued up to 5 am. Suspecting that Kavitha would leave him for Balaraju if they went back to Hyderabad, Kamalakar decided to kill her and strangulated her with a ‘chunni’.

Since, the movement of the public had gradually increased in the morning, he dumped Kavitha’s body in a drainage. After having breakfast, he left boarded a bus to Luxettipet at Mancheiral chowk. Instead of going to a relative’s place in Luxettipet, he spent three days in a nearby forest and returned on Friday to Karimnagar to meet his sister. Police, who all along were tracking his movements detained him.

