Celebrate the season of love with Zee Telugu’s ‘O Rendu Prema Meghalu’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: As the season of love and romance sets in, Zee Telugu provides its viewers an exciting opportunity to spend some quality time with their loved ones with the delightful special show – ‘O Rendu Prema Meghalu’.

With a promise to entertain audiences with several wonderful performances and spread love and joy throughout the evening, the channel has the perfect gift for viewers just before Valentine’s Day. Airing on February 12 at 6 pm, ‘O Rendu Prema Meghalu’ will showcase the sizzling chemistry of some of the most popular on-screen couples like never before.

It will be a fairy-tale moment for viewers as they witness some insane acts displaying electric chemistry and which pushes the boundaries of imagination, all set against an enchanting setup. Telugu TV’s favourite couples — Arjun – Suhasni, Nikhil – Supritha, and Rajeev – Anjanna will kick-start the ‘O Rendu Prema Meghalu’ celebrations with their romantic act.

However, it will be south star Shriya Saran who will make the event an even more memorable one as she graces it with her husband Andrei Koscheev and opens up about their love story. What’s more – the actor will be seen shaking a leg with her hubby and winning hearts with the sizzling performance.

Sunny and Divi will also be seen giving a special performance inspired by 2022’s massive blockbuster – ‘Pushpa’, while several telly stars will be put in the spotlight as they play some fun-filled games and have a funny banter about love and romance.

