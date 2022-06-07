Celebratory mood: Johnny Depp splurges Rs 48 lakh on Indian feast

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: After a harrowing and much publicised trial by social media, actor Johnny Depp decided to pamper himself with a meal at the well-known Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, UK.

The star is said have to gorged on delicacies such as shish kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawns and topped off the lavish meal with panna cotta and cheesecake. The group also kept their spirits high drinking rose champagne and cocktails.

The star won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard and was awarded $10 million as compensation. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star is currently in the UK with musician friend Jeff Beck.

According to the restaurant’s operations director, the eatery received a call telling them Johnny Depp was coming to eat with a group of people. The restaurant closed to the public for the night in order to give the star and his party some much-needed privacy.

Johnny then posed for pictures with the staff who described him as “lovely, down-to-earth bloke”. Although the restaurant didn’t reveal the exact amount the star spent on the meal, they did say that it costs more than $62,000 dollars.

