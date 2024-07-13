Telangana’s Bonalu celebrated by TAUK in London

The main attraction was the traditional Pothuraju and women carrying Bonam across several streets of London. More than 1000 NRI families from various parts of the UK attended the event.

Published Date - 13 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) celebrated Bonalu festival on a grand scale in London. The event was held in the auditorium of the Heston School in West London.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the NRIs recreated the ambience of ‘Lashkar’ in Secunderabad where Bonalu is celebrated fervently every year.

The event started with the speeches by TAUK President Rathnakar Kadudula and Vice -President Shushmuna Reddy. TAUK Vice-president Sathya Murthy Chilumula presided over the programme.

Hounslow Deputy Mayor Muhammad Shakeel Akram, who participated in the event as chief guest, said he felt glad to be part of the celebration of Telangana’s festival Bonalu.

The way TAUK promotes Telangana culture in foreign land was very inspiring and also their involvement in local community service was greatly appreciated, he said, adding that he wished goddess Durga bless everyone with prosperity in their life.

The Deputy Mayor further stated that he was very proud to see the NRI women carrying Bonam across the London streets to showcase and promote Indian culture and especially Telangana culture by involving local British residents, which help to bring harmony, peace and respect towards each culture.

He felt very happy for being part of this event and appreciated TAUK involvement in supporting local charity and welfare activities.

Rathnakar Kadudula said TAUK was committed to promote Telangana culture on a global platform, and thanked MLC K Kavitha for her guidance and support in organising several cultural activities.

NRI BRS UK President & TAUK Convener Ashok Dusari, TAUK Advisory Board chairman Matta Reddy and others also spoke.