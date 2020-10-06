Cell phone thieves nabbed in Hyderabad

Two juveniles also supported them in the activities, said Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner

By | Published: 5:39 pm

Hyderabad: A seven member gang involved in mobile phone theft cases in the city was apprehended by the Moghalpura police on Tuesday. The police seized 26 mobile phones from them.

Prashanth of Abdullapurmet in Ranga Reddy district, along with his associates Bandi Ramu, Mekala Jagapathi Babu, A.Kalyan, Thota Potharaju, Ram Chandar Pradhan, all residents of Abdullapurmet moved around in busy market areas and committed theft of mobile phones. Two juveniles also supported them in the activities, said Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

He said that Prashanth collected the mobile phones from gang members and later disposed them off. “Our team is making effort to nab Prashanth who is presently absconding,” the Commissioner said.

