Central govt must take responsibility for stir over Agnipath: CPI leader

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

CPI senior leader T Srinivas Rao and others staged dharna against Agnipath scheme at Kaloji centre in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: CPI state secretariat committee member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao has demanded that the Centre withdraw the Agnipath scheme.

He also said that the Central government should own the responsibility for the agitations and protests over the scheme across the nation. The CPI activists have staged a dharna at the Kaloji centre here on Saturday. Addressing the party workers on the occasion, Srinivas Rao said that the agitations were going on against the introduction of the Agnipath in Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and five other states at the same time.

“One of the protesters from Telangana Damera Rakesh of Warangal district was shot dead by the police in the firing on Friday at Secunderabad. In view of this, the Centre must review the Agnipath scheme, and re-introduce the old system of recruiting the people into the armed forces,” he said. He also demanded Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of Damera Rakesh of Dabeerpet village of Khanapur mandal. “If the BJP is sincere, it should recruit two crore people into the government jobs,” he said.

Former MLA Potharaju Saraiah, CPU state secretariat member Nedunuri Jyothi, district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, leaders Thota Bikshapathi, Maddela Yellesh, Vootukuri Ramulu, Karre Laxman and others participated in the protest.