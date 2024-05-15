IAF invites applications for Agniveervayu recruitment

Online registration for rally will start at 11 am on May 22 and close at 11 pm on June 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:59 PM

Hyderabad: Indian Air Force has invited online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for registered recruitment rally of Agniveervayu (Musician) under Agnipath Scheme.

The notification is available in website https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in and online registration for rally will start at 11 am on May 22 and close at 11 pm on June 5. A candidate should be born between January 2, 2004 and July 2, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

For further queries,contact No. 12 Airmen Selection Centre (Secunderabad) CO, Ph. 040-27753500 or mail at ‘co.12asc-ap@gov.in’.