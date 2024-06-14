Editorial: Correcting the mistake

The review of Agnipath scheme is probably the first instance of the NDA 3.0 becoming more accommodative

14 June 2024

The imminent review of the controversial Agnipath scheme, a short-term contractual employment in the armed forces, is probably the first instance of the NDA 3.0 shedding its recalcitrant past and becoming more accommodative and sensitive to public criticism. Chastised by the poll mandate and forced to depend on the support of allies to run the coalition government, the BJP leadership appears to have made a climbdown on the issue and initiated a process to make big changes in the scheme that had triggered widespread protests in the country two years ago. It is important to note that the Janata Dal (United), a crucial ally of the NDA, is opposed to the Agnipath scheme and has been rooting for its review, citing concerns about its impact on the youth and recruitment processes. The Army has suggested major changes to the scheme based on feedback from an internal survey. These changes include extending the service tenure from four to eight years, increasing the retention rate of Agniveers to 60-70%, and raising the induction age for technical services to 23 years. The modifications aim to address concerns about inadequate expertise and improve the scheme’s effectiveness. This is a welcome development, given the widespread apprehensions over the scheme in its present form. A group of secretaries from various central ministries have been tasked to review the recruitment scheme in its entirety and suggest ways to make it more lucrative for youngsters.

Though introduced in 2022 with the lofty objective of boosting the recruitment of youth in the armed forces, the scheme faced intense criticism from the opposition. There were widespread protests in traditional recruitment areas for the armed forces such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Critics have highlighted the lack of guaranteed job security. Under the scheme, recruits are hired for a four-year term during which they receive a monthly salary starting at Rs 30,000 and increasing to Rs 40,000 by the fourth year. Upon completing the tenure, an Agniveer receives a one-time Seva Nidhi Package of approximately Rs 12 lakh. The armed forces may offer permanent enrolment to Agniveers based on their requirements. Of the total annual recruits, only 25% are allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. It is widely felt that the scheme has severely undermined the operational capabilities of the armed forces. Though touted as a historic reform in the recruitment policy for armed forces, the Agnipath has left the country’s youth disgruntled. A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut ballooning salary and pension bills. If the government had held prior consultations with State governments, veterans of the armed forces, youth groups and training institutions, and implemented it in a phased manner through consensus building, the scheme would have found better acceptance.