IAF opens Agniveer-Vayu recruitment, applications invited from eligible candidates

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 08:56 AM

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force has begin inviting applications for the selection test for the recruitment of Agniveer- Vayu under the Agnipath scheme.

The eligible for the test are unmarried male and female candidates born between January 2, 2004 and July 2, 2007.

The aspirants can access the notification on the official website https://agnipathvayu.ac.in.

Online registration will be open from 11 am to 11 pm till February 6.