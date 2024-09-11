Central team inspects flood affected areas in Khammam

A six-member team from Central accompanied by Khammam district Collector Muzammil Khan inspected the flood-affected area in the district on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 05:54 PM

Central team inspected flood affected areas in Khammam district.

Khammam: A six-member Central team inspected the flood-affected area in the district on Wednesday.

The team comprised colonel KP Singh, Mahesh Kumar, Shantinath Shivappa Kagi, SK Kushwah, T Nial Khanson and Dr. Shashivardhan Reddy. Special chief secretary revenue (disaster management) Arvind Kumar and district Collector Muzammil Khan accompanied the team.

They visited Bhagatveedu in Kusumanchi mandal, Gudurupadu, Tanakampadu and Kasna thanda villages of Khammam rural mandal as well as Rakasi thanda in Tirumalayapalem and interacted with the locals.

Photo exhibitions on the loss caused by rains and Munneru floods were set up by the district administration at the respective villages. Collector Khan briefed the Central team about crop and infrastructure damage caused in the villages while local farmers explained to the team about the loss they had suffered. The team will visit Khammam city on Thursday.