Centre acting against employees: Patancheru MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

File Photo

Sangareddy: Following the call of trade unions for two-day nationwide protests, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) has joined the protest programme by organised a massive dharna on NH-65 near Patancheru.

MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who participated in the protest on Monday, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting against the employees and workers by favouring corporate companies. He further said that the union government was handing over the PSUs to Corporate companies making the worker’s section slaves in the hands of corporate companies. He has demanded the Centre withdraw the labour code imposed on workers immediately. GHMC Patancheru Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav, TRSKV General Secretary Yadagiri Yadav, District President Shiva Shankar, and others were present.

