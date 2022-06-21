Centre blackmailing Army aspirants: Harish Rao

Peddapalli: Finance Minister T Harish Rao found fault with the central government led by the BJP for blackmailing Army aspirants by warning to deny jobs to youth involved in agitations being taken place against Agnipath. Though the youth was more enthusiastic to serve the nation by working at China and Pakistan borders, the union government was trying to water down their dreams by imposing life term imprisonment to candidates involved in Agnipath agitations.

Adding fuel to fire, a notification to recruit the first batch of Army personnel under Agnipath scheme has also been issued, he observed and opined that the union government was trying to do injustice by provoking the aspirants. Without job security and pension benefits, how could the youth lead life after four year of their retirement from the Army? he questioned.

Reacting on BJP leaders comments that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was behind Secunderabad railway station mayhem, Harish Rao said that similar kind of agitation took place in Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other places. In UP, a police station was set on fire, he informed and questioned as to who was responsible for chaos in UP and BJP, wherein BJP was in power.

Harish Rao along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar inaugurated the Mother and Child Health Center in Manthani on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister alleged that the union government killed about 700 farmers, who waged agitation for one year against anti-farm laws.

Similarly, the youth, who were continuing agitation against Agnipath, were also killed in police firing.

Instead of recruiting 16.5 lakh vacant jobs including 9.5 lakh in various central government departments, 3 lakh each in Army and Railways and 50,000 in LIC and banking sector, the union government was doing injustice to youth by privatizing public sector undertaking companies.

Moreover, the central government was promising to give bonus if Singareni, TSRTC and other public sector companies were sold. Talking about the double engine mantra being changed by BJP leaders, the Minister termed it as ‘Trouble Engine’. Instead of creating communal tensions and provoking the people in the name of religion and caste, BJP leaders do not take steps for development.

For instance, UP state, wherein BJP was in power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also representing the state, was in 28th place in the health sector. While Kerala and Tamil Nadu stood in first and second places respectively, Telangana stood in third position. Massive growth has taken place in the health sector during the last seven years under the aegis of the Chief Minister. He alleged Congress and TDP governments for establishing only three dialysis centers during the 70 years of their ruling. After the formation of a separate state, the number of centers increased to 100.

Similarly, only 30 percent deliveries used to take place in government hospitals. However, the figure was enhanced to 60 percent after the formation of Telangana state. In order to provide corporate level treatment to pregnant women and newborn, MCH centers were established across the state by spending Rs 400 crore. The number of ICU beds has also been increased to 6,000 from 200.

Earlier, only three medical colleges were established in Warangal, Nizamabad and Adilabad, he informed and said that the state government has decided to establish 33 medical colleges across the state. The long standing dream of Ramagundam coal belt area people was materialized with the sanction of a medical college, which is going to start functioning from this academic year. A college building as well as 500 bedded hospital would be constructed by spending Rs 600 crore, he informed.

Erstwhile Karimnagar district is going to get four medical colleges. While Ramagundam and Jagtial colleges are going to start from this academic year, Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla would resume from next academic year. Peddapalli MP B Venkaesh Netha, Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu, MLAs Dasari Manohar (Peddapalli), and Korukanti Chander (Ramagundam), Collector Sanjeetha Satyanarayana and other were present.