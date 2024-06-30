Centre extends Smart City Mission till March 2025

Union government approves the extension of Smart City Mission till March 2025 following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s appeal during his visit to New Delhi last Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 06:18 PM

Hyderabad: The union government hs approved the extension of the Smart City Mission till March 2025 following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s appeal recently. During his visit to New Delhi last Monday, the Chief Minister had met with union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and requested to extend the deadline for the Smart City Mission till June, 2025.

The union government had aimed at completing the Smart City Mission by this month end. However, the works that have been taken up in Warangal and Karimnagar under Smart City Mission in the State are still under progress. About 45 works have already been completed in Warangal and another 66 works at the cost of Rs.518 crore are under progress.

Also Read CM Revanth asks officials for Warangal 2050 master plan

Similarly, 25 works were completed and another 22 works costing Rs.287 crore are in progress at Khammam. The Chief Minister already informed the status of these works to the union Minister and urged the Central government to extend the Smart City Mission until the works were completed. Responding positively, the union government wrote a letter to the State government on Saturday about extending the Smart City Mission till March 31, 2025.

The official letter said that the approved works would be continued and no new works would be sanctioned. The funds for ongoing works will be released on a first come first basis till September this year. The union government wanted the State government to complete the works at the earliest.